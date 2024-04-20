USC Basketball: Eric Musselman Adds New First-Team All-Big West Transfer Commit
Ex-UC San Diego guard Bryce Pope has committed to USC, adding to new head coach Eric Musselman's rebuild, per Joe Tipton of On3:.
Pope is a 6-foot-3 guard who was named First-Team All-Big West this past season, averaging 18.3 points per game. He shot just 41.8% from the field and 33.2% from the field, but Eric Musselman's preference for uptempo offenses with good spacing should make Pope's life much easier.
He joins former UPenn guard Clark Slajchert in the backcourt, along with transfer big Josh Cohen to build what should be a formidable Trojans offense this fall.
With just five players total on the roster (including Pope), Musselman's work remains cut out for him, but an All-Conference transfer with multiple years of experience as a first option is a massive step in the right direction.
There's a good chance the team takes time to gel given their inexperience playing together, but it's a long season and Musselman has a proven track record of being amongst the nation's best coaches come March.