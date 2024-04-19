USC Women's Basketball: JuJu Watkins Receives Freshman of the Year Trophy
The USC Trojans women's basketball team put together one of the more impressive seasons this year in college basketball. They won the Pac-12 Tournament and clinched a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, they fell just short of completing the ultimate goal of winning a title.
USC was bounced in the Elite Eight by the UConn Huskies, ending their season. But despite this, the Trojans have a lot to be excited about going forward. One main area is the continued development of star guard JuJu Watkins.
Watkins took college basketball by storm this past season as a freshman, earning all sorts of praise and awards. She took home another award recently, winning the Freshman of the Year Trophy for her excellence.
The Trojans became a legitimate contender this season being led by Watkins and the program is excited to see what she can do going forward. She has been a major reason why women's basketball has started to gain more popularity and has taken this responsibility in stride.
Watkins showed that she is one of the best players in the college game today, either on the women's side or the men's. She expects to continue getting better each year, which should be a frightening thought for opposing teams. This award is a culmination of her spectacular freshman season and the hope is that she can continue leading the way, potentially to a title for the Trojans.
More USC: USC Football: MarShawn Lloyd Lands in NFC West in Latest NFL Mock