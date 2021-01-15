USC Hoops: Trojans Get Their Fifth Straight Win and Defeat Washington

The USC Trojans (10-2) controlled the game from the get go over the Washington Huskies (1-10) and came out on top for the fifth straight matchup.

Tahj Eaddy put the first points of the game on the board with a solid three pointer followed by back to back, Mobley to Mobley nets. The brothers were in sync from the moment they stepped on the court.

Washington had a slower start to the game and didn't get their first numbers on the board until more than two minutes into play.

The Trojans maintained the lead throughout the entire first half of the game with 22 points in the paint, 11 bench points, and 11 points off turnovers. The Trojans nailed 6 of 7 dunks in the first half and had a 66.7% FT rate.

Evan Mobley led the first half with 10 points, and his older brother Isaiah Mobley was right on his tail with 9 points.

Drew Peterson had 5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists in the first half.

The score at half was USC 44-23 Washington.

The second half of the game did not start out as dominant for the Trojans, but they were still able to maintain the lead through the entire 40 minutes of play.

Drew Peterson and Isaiah Mobley tied for most points scored in the second half with nine each.

Although Evan and Isaiah Mobley are ranked first and second respectively in double-doubles in the Pac-12 this season, we did not see either achieve one tonight. However, the Mobley brothers still led the team in most points scored. Isaiah had 18 while his freshman brother, Evan, had 17.

The final score was USC 95 - 68 Washington.

Tonight's game is the fifth straight win for the Trojans, and the seventh straight loss for the Huskies.

