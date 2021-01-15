[Fox Sports Crew Reacts To Urban Meyer's Departure]

It's official...Urban Meyer is headed to Jacksonville. The Jaguars confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon, after photos of Meyer surfaced getting off a private plane in Florida.

Meyer will take the leap into the big leagues and take on his first NFL coaching job in his professional career. The Jacksonville Jaguars went 1-15 this season under Doug Marrone, and were looking for a change in leadership.

Now all good things must come to an end. Meyer has been an analyst on Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff show joining USC legends Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart on Saturdays.

Although Meyer brings years of collegiate coaching experience to the table, the 56 year-old will take on a new role in Florida with an NFL franchise. The Fox Sports crew took to Twitter to wish Meyer the best of luck in his new endeavor.

Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks released a statement saying,

"Urban has been a great teammate, and while we will miss our coach on BIG NOON KICKOFF, we are excited for his next chapter. He will always have a place to call home at FOX Sports."

Matt Leinart "Coach became a great friend the last two years. Coach is also one of the most competitive people I’ve ever been around and by far the greatest Leader I know! @CoachUrbanMeyer I’ll miss you brother. Best of Luck! @Jaguars"

Rob Stone "Miss my dude so much already. An honor to be teammates with @CoachUrbanMeyer"

**This article will be updated**

