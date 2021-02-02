USC Hoops: Evan Mobley Named To The Wooden Award Late Season Watch List

He wasn't named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, but Evan Mobley picks up another NCAA honor.

Name a better duo than Evan Mobley and NCAA accolades.

He’s already been named to the 2021 NABC Player of the Year Watch List, the 2021 Naismith Trophy Watch List, an Abdul-Jabbar Award finalist, a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award Watch List finalist, the 2020-21 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Preseason Media All-Conference First Team and four Pac-12 Freshman of the Week selections.

But now he’s been added to the Wooden Award Late Season Watch List, which is chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts. Being on the list puts him in the running for the most prestigious honors in college basketball - the Wooden Award All American Team™ and Most Outstanding Player Award.

Among the 20 players who are also in the running, Mobley is one of only four freshmen to be named and the only player from the Pac-12 to make the watch list.

Clearly illustrating how special Mobley has been all year.

On the season, Mobley is averaging a robust 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. He currently leads all Pac-12 players in rebounds (142), blocks (47) and double-doubles (7).

What’s even more impressive is how many categories he is top-five in among all Division I players - top four in blocks per game (1st, 2.9), double-doubles (2nd, 7), field goal percentage (2nd, 57.8 percent) free throw attempts (2nd, 98), rebounds per game (3rd, 8.9), free throws made (3rd, 69), offensive rebounds per game (4th, 3.1) and points per game (4th, 16.4).

We will have to wait to see which honors Mobley gets to take home; as the Wooden Award All American Team™ won’t be announced until the round of the “Elite Eight”.

The winner of the 2021 John R. Wooden Award won’t be presented until after the NCAA Tournament in April. However, Evan Mobley can immediately justify his selection to the watch list with a big performance over the Stanford Cardinals on Tuesday.

