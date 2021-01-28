Evan Mobley Named Pac-12 Freshman Of The Week For The 4th Time

The amount of times Evan Mobley has been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week is now the same number as his jersey - four. That ties a conference record with Isaiah Stewart (Washington - 2020) and Zeke Nnaji (Arizona - 2020), who each won it four times last season.

But what makes it more impressive for Mobley, Nnaji and Stewart both accomplished the feat during a full 18-week regular season. The Trojans have only played games in seven of the nine past weeks because they had to suspend basketball activities earlier in the season after a positive COVID-19 case.

This means that the weeks Evan Mobley does play, his chances of winning the honor are greater than 50%.

Even though the Trojans split their games last week (1-1), it was no fault of Evan Mobley. He averaged 18.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks, while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor and 82.4 percent from the free throw line.

His performance in a win against Cal on Saturday night should have won him the award alone. He put up a career-high 25 points with eight rebounds and was Michael Jordan clutch down the stretch. In a one possession game, Mobley scored eight of the final 12 points to seal it.

The one loss for the Trojans last week came against Oregon State. Their defense did a great job to slow down Mobley offensively, but he was still able to finish the game with a double-double and tie his career high in rebounds (13).

Mobley will have a great chance to break the record for most Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors during the Trojans next matchup against the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday. It’s going to be tough to deny him the award if he has a performance that’s reminiscent of what he did against Cal last week.

The NBA Draft may still be months away, but Evan Mobley has locked himself in as a top-three selection with his consistently dominant play this season.

