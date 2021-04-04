USC Star Reacts to Gonzaga's Final Four Win Over UCLA

Sophomore forward Isaiah Mobley has some words for UCLA Mens Basketball after their brutal loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Saturday nights Final Four showdown was a buzzer beater between the No. 11 seeded UCLA Bruins and No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs. Jalen Suggs sunk a 3-pointer to send undefeated Gonzaga into the Men's National Championship game which resulted in a 93-90 overtime win.

Although the Bruins were the underdogs prior to tip-off on Saturday night, not many predicted the close hold UCLA would keep on the score board all night long. Despite this disappointing loss for Bruins fans, many believe that this Final Four matchup will go down in history books as one of the best games ever played.

- Reactions to Gonzaga's Final Four Victory over UCLA -

UCLA Head Coach, Mick Cronin - "These guys, they deserved a better ending, but like I told them, as Coach Wooden would say, true greatness is giving your best effort. And that's what they did."

Dwyane Wade - "Jalen Suggs is built different! WoW!"

NCAABB Analyst Andy Katz - "What a run by @UCLAMBB. If this team stays together, Mick Cronin has a title contender again in 2022."

College Basketball Analyst Clark Kellogg - "STANDING OVATION FOR BOTH TEAMS !@UCLAMBB @ZagMBB ONE FOR THE AGES !! WOW. Thank you fellas."

Former USC QB Matt Leinart - "Wow"

USC Sophomore Forward Isaiah Mobley - "Respect to UCLA my boy Johnny Jules jaylen Jaime tyger all y’all way fight LA on the map fr!!!"

NFL QB Patrick Mahomes - "ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!?!? #FinalFour"

NBA Star Lebron James - "I said SUGGS about to hit this as soon as he crossed half court. GAME!!"

"One of the best games I’ve seen in a very long time!!"

