Report Reveals Why USC Draft Prospect Could Have a 'Decade-Long Career' in the NFL

This NFL Draft prospect has some potential in the big leagues.

The 2021 NFL Draft is less than one month away, and prospects all around the country are gearing up for the big night.

Among this group is USC wide receiver Tyler Vaughns, who spent five seasons with the USC Trojans playing wide receiver and on special teams.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding Vaughns draft-ability. He showed great talent and skill while at USC, but does he have what it takes to play at the next level?

Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible conducted a scouting report on Vaughns and detailed that he could very well have a 'decade-long career' in the NFL, and here is why.

"Teams often clamor for traits and upside early on in the NFL Draft, ignoring the floor/baseline for prospects. Other times, you have the opportunity to select players like Vaughns, who defines the saying “jack of all trades, master of none”.

The former 5-star recruit and California native has been the model of consistency throughout his time at USC. His freshman campaign he was very productive with a 57-809-5 receiving line, followed that up with a 58-674-6 line as a sophomore, then last season caught 74 passes for 912 yards and six scores as USC’s third receiver behind Michael Pittman Jr. and Amon-St. Brown.

Primarily a Z, Vaughns plays the sideline very well and displays crisp route-running and fluid movement skills. When running vertical routes his separation skills are extremely solid as well, and he has excellent awareness as well.

Despite being over six feet tall, Vaughns isn’t quite the contested-catch weapon that could be used as a red zone threat. His hands have also been a smidge inconsistent, primarily during 2019.

Regardless, even in a loaded 2021 wide receiver class, Vaughns has all of the makings of a mid-round, possibly Day Two pick, with his game-to-game consistency and translatable traits. He could easily have a decade-long career as an NFL team’s WR3."

Vaughns stunned scouts at USC's pro day, finishing with a 4.62 [40-yard-dash], 7.13 [3-cone drill], 31.5 [vertical], 10' [broad jump], seven bench reps, and 4,36 [shuttle].

Now only time will tell what the future holds for this former USC Trojan.

