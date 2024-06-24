USC Women’s Basketball: JuJu Watkins Works with Veteran NBA Coach to Improve Key Skill
What's scarier for opposing teams than facing JuJu Watkins? Facing an even better Watkins.
After what was already an incredible freshman season in which the USC women's basketball standout established herself as one of the best players in college basketball, Watkins is working on upping her game heading into her sophomore season.
In a video shared to social media via @swishcultures, Watkins was shown working exclusively with her left hand. She dribbled, passed, and shot with her left hand during the clip. She was also shown working with Phil Handy, who was previously an NBA assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Watkins is upping her game following a first year of college basketball in which she finished second in the entire NCAA in points per game, averaging 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. The former No. 1 overall recruit set the tone early in her freshman season, putting up 32 points in her first collegiate game. She would reach the 30-point mark 13 other times during her freshman year, on her way to becoming the all-time NCAA scoring leader as a freshman and the lone women's college basketball freshman to surpass 900 points in a season.
The Trojans have recently begun summer practices this month, as Watkins and the rest of the team prepare to challenge for a national championship title after losing to UConn in the Elite Eight last year. The 2024-25 season will begin in the fall.
