USC Women's Basketball: Watch JuJu Watkins Throw Out First Pitch At Dodgers Game
JuJu takes the mound.
USC women's basketball standout JuJu Watkins threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers before their game against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Watkins threw out the pitch, as well as began the game by saying the classic line, "It's time for Dodger baseball."
Watkins threw out the first pitch on the same night that the Dodgers wore their new City Connect jerseys for the first time. The Dodgers showed off the second-ever edition of the City Connect jerseys on Saturday. In honor of the occasion, the team gifted a custom City Connect jersey to Watkins with her name on the back of the jersey, which resulted in a gasp from Watkins.
In addition to all this, Watkins took photos with two of the Dodgers' top All-Stars, Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts in her own City Connect jersey.
Watkins threw the first pitch amid the start of summer workouts for the Trojans' basketball team. After leading USC to the NCAA Elite Eight during her freshman season, the Trojans are gearing up to contend for the title this year.
The rising sophomore was incredible as a freshman. She broke the freshman scoring record, becoming the first NCAA women's basketball freshman to score over 900 points. She won nearly every award for freshmen during the season, and finished second in the NCAA in scoring, averaging over 27 points per game.