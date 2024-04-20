USC Football: Fan Favorite WR Returning To Trojans As Director Of Development
When constructing a football staff for a college team, it's never a bad idea to bring back an ex-player who was at one time an elite performer/representative for your university.
USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley understands this premise, and as such decided to add a familiar face to his staff.
Prolific former WR Mike Williams has joined the Trojans' staff according to various reports. He will reportedly be the new Director of Player Development for USC.
As one recalls, Williams was an absolute monster during his short tenure with the Trojans over 20 years ago.
Hailing from Florida, Pete Carroll beat out a host of SEC schools for his services. Upon getting on campus, Williams immediately made a massive impact becoming Matt Leinart's most trusted target.
As a true freshman, Williams caught 81 passes for 1,265 yards and 14 TDs. As a sophomore, he nabbed 95 catches for 1,314 yards and 16 TDs. He was a matchup nightmare for anyone he went up against. Williams had a powerful frame that overwhelmed corners and safeties. Speed-wise, he wasn't a burner -- though he was plenty fast to make life miserable for linebackers.
After a somewhat underwhelming professional career, Williams went into coaching. Since 2012, he's been involved in the teaching of the sport to high school kids all over the country. Williams most recently was a high school coach in Florida.
This move makes a ton of sense for the Trojans. Williams is one of the most respected receivers in school history. Considering the experience he's accrued as a high school coach, he figures to have plenty of recruiting contacts.
In the process, he's still a very young guy -- and someone the players can relate to when he polishes their respective skill sets.
