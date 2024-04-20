USC Women's Basketball: Paul George, JuJu Watkins Select Ideal WNBA Teams Around Her
USC Trojans freshman shooting guard JuJu Watkins is already one of the best players in women's college basketball. The 6'2" wing out of Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth enjoyed a breakout season in 2023-24, averaging 27.1 points on .401/.319/.852 shooting splits, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.6 blocks while propelling the Cardinal and Gold to a 29-6 record and an Elite Eight berth in the NCAA Tournament this spring.
During a fresh conversation with LA Clippers All-Star forward Paul George on the latter's show "Podcast P With Paul George," Watkins and George went through a fun exercise, unpacking their ideal WNBA starting lineups around her. The catch: once one player is off the board, the other person cannot select them.
"Point guard: Chelsea Gray, love her," Watkins said.
"I gotta go Kelsey Plum," George countered. "We need some toughness, take some pressure off you."
Watkins skipped small forward initially and hopped right over to the four spot.
"I'll go Satou Sabally," Watkins said.
"[I'm going to go with] Alyssa Thomas," George said. "Playmaker."
"I got A'ja [Wilson at center]," Watkins said. "We're going to need to spread the floor for you, I'm [going to go with] Stewie at the five, Breanna Stewart. We're going to give you some space." Considering that these two were the two most recent WNBA MVP honorees, neither seems like a bad back to this reporter.
"Okay, I got one: Jewell Lloyd," Watkins declared for her final pick, at small forward.
"Damn," George reacted. "I'm [going to go] Jackie Young."
