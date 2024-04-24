USC Football: Matt Leinart Gives Thoughts on Reggie Bush Heisman Reinstatement
On Wednesday morning, the USC Trojans announced that former running back Reggie Bush would have his Heisman Trophy reinstated by the school. Bush "lost" his trophy after the program was penalized for recruitment issues when he attended USC.
This has been long in the making and has been one of the better days in recent USC memory. Fans have been clamoring for Bush to get his Heisman back for years now and it has finally happened.
Former teammate of Bush, quarterback Matt Leinart, weighed in on the decision. Like many others, Leinart was ecstatic about the news.
Leinart was the quarterback for Bush during his time there and the two became very close. This is a special moment for everyone involved with USC and college football, putting an end to the nonsense that has been around for years.
Bush was one of the better running backs to ever step foot on a college field so it was a travesty to take his Heisman award from him. Regardless of what happened involving recruitment purposes, we all witnessed what he did on the field, and that can never be taken away.
More USC: USC Football: Fans Weigh In On Reggie Bush's Returned Heisman Trophy