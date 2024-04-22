USC Football: Scout Thinks Caleb Williams Shouldn't Be First QB Taken In NFL Draft
With the NFL draft less than a week away, all eyes are on former USC superstar quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams is projected to be the number one overall pick on Tuesday and will make his way to Chicago. While it is set in stone, that is what will likely happen. However, some NFL scouts aren't high on the former Trojan, including one AFC scout, who said they would go with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as their number one overall pick instead of Williams.
"If I was picking, I would pick Jayden Daniels No. 1," an AFC scout said. "Better athlete. I think he loves football more. I believe that he's just a better f---ing player. And I think he's on the rise and Caleb's kind of going lateral."
That's just one scout's opinion, and I'm sure many feel that way about Daniels. However, many other scouts are big fans of Williams and know he will be the player many projects he will be.
"The only thing you really don't like, just strictly on the player, is the height," an AFC executive said. "He is reckless. He does some crazy s---. But at the same time, he creates a lot of big plays. I think you're just gonna have to live with a little bit of that. A lot of arm talent. He's shorter. He's built different than Bryce was. He's got more thickness to himself. Real confident and instinctive, and you can feel that on tape."
Williams is one of one, and if the Bears overthink this one, general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears brass will forever regret it. Also, this type of move of not selecting him would get people fired.
The 22-year-old is going down as among the best prospects the draft has seen in the last decade, and rightfully so. He can do it all on the football field; he makes his teammates better, and there's no play he can't make for his football team.
Do not overthink this one, Chicago!
More USC: USC Basketball: Trojans Pick Up All-Conference Wing In Transfer Portal