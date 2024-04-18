USC Football: Washington Commanders Nab Trojans Star WR in Fresh Mock Draft
The NFL Draft is only a week away, giving teams their final chance to narrow down their draft boards. Each NFL team has a set list of players who they will be targeting in the draft, making it interesting and intriguing. However, we already know who will be going first overall. USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be the first pick by the Chicago Bears, putting the Trojans front and center.
But there are plenty of other talented players coming from USC, including wide receiver Brenden Rice. Rice, the son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, made his mark while with the Trojans. He is a very solid pass-catcher and would give any team extra depth at the position. Rice has been projected to be drafted somewhere in the middle rounds of the process.
In a new NFL Mock Draft by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Rice lands with the Washington Commanders at pick No. 100. This would be an interesting landing spot for the Trojans' wide receiver, especially considering that the Commanders are likely to draft a new quarterback with their second overall pick.
Last season with the Trojans, Rice put up 45 catches for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was one of the favorite targets of Williams, helping to boost his own draft stock. Landing in Washington could be good for the career of Rice, giving them a nice second or third option at the position. He made a living in college burning defenders and will try to do the same at the next level.