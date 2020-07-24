A Glimpse At USC's Glory Days
Scott Wolf
I was going through some old papers and came across this special teams depth chart that Pete Carroll gave me.
You've Clay Matthews and Keith Rivers on the kickoff team. Matthews on the kickoff return team. Brian Cushing, Rey Maualuga and Rivers on the "strike team."
Matthews, Rivers, Taylor Mays and Kaluka Maiava on the hands team.
Glory Days.
