A Glimpse At USC's Glory Days

Scott Wolf

I was going through some old papers and came across this special teams depth chart that Pete Carroll gave me.

You've Clay Matthews and Keith Rivers on the kickoff team. Matthews on the kickoff return team. Brian Cushing, Rey Maualuga and Rivers on the "strike team."

Matthews, Rivers, Taylor Mays and Kaluka Maiava on the hands team.

Glory Days.

USC.KICKOFF.CHART
  • Like we discussed yesterday, USC will host Washington State for its 10th Pac-12 game, according to Brett McMurphy of Stadium.com.
Michael Guarino
Michael Guarino

Washington State ---New coach (who won't get to practice much), lowest ranked Pac 12 team in all preseason ratings (ranked below Oregon State). All in all, this looks more like a Helton opponent than Alabama or Notre Dame....
#...SolidChoice

