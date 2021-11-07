Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    USC Offense Lacks Cohesion In Loss At ASU

    The USC Trojans advance to [4-5] following a loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
    The USC Trojans traveled to Tempe, Arizona to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday November 6, for their ninth game of the 2021 season.

    This Pac-12 South contest was the Trojans' first weekend without star wide receiver Drake London, who suffered a season ending ankle injury against Arizona. However, for the second straight week in a row, Donte Williams and Graham Harrell tried the two-quarterback approach.

    Veteran QB Kedon Slovis finished the night 16-for-28 with 131 yards and one interception, while Dart went 8-for-17 with 89 passing yards with one pick. While Slovis saw more action that Dart, the frequent rotation between players didn't seem to help the offense find any rhythm. 

    The Trojans only scored one touchdown in the desert, which came from a nice fake by Dart on a quarterback keeper as he glided into the end zone. The remainder of the Trojans' points came from kicker Parker Lewis who nailed three-of-four field goal attempts.

    USC struggled in the fourth quarter, as the Sun Devils scored 14 points in the fourth, while the Men of Troy scored zero. Donte Williams' squad also had difficulty containing ASU running back Rachadd White, who rushed for 202 yards and tallied three touchdowns on the night. 

    Ultimately, the Sun Devils took control of a one-point game in the fourth quarter, with a 50-yard touchdown run by White. This play gave ASU all the momentum they needed to finish the night with a win. 

    Final Score: ASU: 31- USC:16

    Looking Ahead: The USC Trojans hit the road once again for their final road game of the 2021 season against the Cal Bears. The game is scheduled for Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. PT. 

