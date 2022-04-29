Skip to main content
Atlanta Falcons Select Drake London No. 8 Overall in the 2022 NFL Draft

Drake London was the first receiver selected in this year's NFL Draft, going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8 overall.

Former USC star wide receiver Drake London has found his new home at the pro level. London was selected 8th overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

London didn't have to wait too long to hear his name called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. He was the first skill player and wide receiver taken off the board on Thursday, showing just how highly these NFL teams had him graded as a prospect. The Trojan alum gives Atlanta a much-needed No. 1 wide receiver with an amazing skillset. 

London is a talented pass catcher with good hands, polished route running, and physicality. His size is unmatched for a wide receiver, as his 6-foot-5, 219 pound frame makes him an NFL-ready player. London brings a massive catch radius, with his 77 3/4-inch wingspan that gives him the potential of being an outstanding jump-ball receiver.

London’s versatility and ability to play multiple positions helped him get drafted in the first round. He was USC’s best player last season, as London recorded 88 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games. He finished his career with 160 receptions, 2,153 yards and 15 TD.

London won the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2021, as he dominated opposing defensive backs in the conference. He was the go-to receiver during his last two seasons with the Trojans.

Despite fracturing his ankle during week nine of last season, London's talents and potential outweighed his injury, as he was the highest-drafted wideout by Atlanta since Julio Jones in 2011. 

The Falcons receiving corps was one of the worst in the league last year, and the addition of Drake London should help that. London is expected to be the No. 1 wide out in the ATL, and pairing him up with last year's first round pick Kyle Pitts should give the Falcons and new QB Marcus Mariota a dynamic pass-catching duo.

Now Drake London will continue his football career with the Atlanta Falcons, as he looks to become another former Trojan great to make his mark at the next level.

