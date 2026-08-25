What the Big Ten's New Rule Change Means for USC Trojans

In yet another change to the college football landscape, which continues evolve each day for better or worse, the Big Ten Conference unanimously voted and introduced on Tuesday morning a new regulation.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel broke the story first, announcing the conference would implement a new rule prohibiting players who declared for the NFL draft and did not withdraw, appeared on an NFL roster or signed a contract with a professional league cannot join a Big Ten roster.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. The Egg Bowl game marks the 122nd meeting between the two teams. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The news comes right after two NFL players – Cleveland Browns’ Dae’Quan Wright and New Orleans Saints’ Zxavian Harris – were waived from their respective rosters and announced they’d join LSU’s roster.

Both Wright and Harris played under LSU head coach Lane Kiffin when he was still coaching at Ole Miss. This also follows a new ruling by the NCAA allowing players a fifth year of eligibility.

The other Power Four conferences immediately joined in and began to be vocal on NFL players returning to college rosters. The Big 12, SEC, and ACC have yet to officially announce a ruling of their own, but it is known they are exploring similar restrictions.

Latest Developments

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Big Ten Conference Commissioner Tony Petitti speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Around noon on Tuesday, On3’s Pete Nakos revealed the Big Ten’s punishment for violating its new rule.

Per Nakos, the conference is looking to implement a similar punishment as the NCAA has in place for “ghost transfers” – players who leave one school to join another without officially entering the transfer portal.

NEW: Schools that violate the Big Ten's NFL rule will result in a coach suspension of 50% of contests and an institutional fine, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/DqUrak3UpP https://t.co/RmwhWlNznT pic.twitter.com/tAUO0OqxJ0 — On3 (@On3) August 25, 2026

The punishments involve suspending the head coach of violating schools for up to 50 percent of the season, roughly six games. The restriction would ban all on field coaching, recruiting, and administrative duties.

Schools will also be subject to mandatory institutional fines.

The Impact on USC football

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While USC coach Lincoln Riley has yet to comment on the new ruling, he was vocal about the opportunity to use NFL talent should it be available.

“We feel very strongly about the group that we've put together, we feel very strongly about the kind of culture and attitude and vibe of this team right now, and so first and foremost, we're going to protect that,” Riley said. “If at some point someone comes up that we feel like can add to the roster and add to the intangible part of this, then we would certainly look at it.”

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s clear that Riley values the root of college football tradition but the window of opportunity to improve his team would force him to take advantage, even if it is a difficult choice.

The new ruling however, has officially sealed any and all hopes for that to ever happen.

Of all the draft picks and the six unsigned free agents including Bishop Fitzgerald, Lake McRee, among others, none would be allowed to rejoin the Trojan roster should their professional plans alter.

With college football turning into the wild, wild west, the Big Ten took a firm leadership stance on Tuesday and set some boundaries on a sport that currently has none. Only time will tell if other conferences will join in or if the sport continues to subside from its traditional roots.

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