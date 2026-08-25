What the Big Ten's New Rule Change Means for USC Trojans
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In yet another change to the college football landscape, which continues evolve each day for better or worse, the Big Ten Conference unanimously voted and introduced on Tuesday morning a new regulation.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel broke the story first, announcing the conference would implement a new rule prohibiting players who declared for the NFL draft and did not withdraw, appeared on an NFL roster or signed a contract with a professional league cannot join a Big Ten roster.
The news comes right after two NFL players – Cleveland Browns’ Dae’Quan Wright and New Orleans Saints’ Zxavian Harris – were waived from their respective rosters and announced they’d join LSU’s roster.
Both Wright and Harris played under LSU head coach Lane Kiffin when he was still coaching at Ole Miss. This also follows a new ruling by the NCAA allowing players a fifth year of eligibility.
The other Power Four conferences immediately joined in and began to be vocal on NFL players returning to college rosters. The Big 12, SEC, and ACC have yet to officially announce a ruling of their own, but it is known they are exploring similar restrictions.
Latest Developments
Around noon on Tuesday, On3’s Pete Nakos revealed the Big Ten’s punishment for violating its new rule.
Per Nakos, the conference is looking to implement a similar punishment as the NCAA has in place for “ghost transfers” – players who leave one school to join another without officially entering the transfer portal.
The punishments involve suspending the head coach of violating schools for up to 50 percent of the season, roughly six games. The restriction would ban all on field coaching, recruiting, and administrative duties.
Schools will also be subject to mandatory institutional fines.
The Impact on USC football
While USC coach Lincoln Riley has yet to comment on the new ruling, he was vocal about the opportunity to use NFL talent should it be available.
“We feel very strongly about the group that we've put together, we feel very strongly about the kind of culture and attitude and vibe of this team right now, and so first and foremost, we're going to protect that,” Riley said. “If at some point someone comes up that we feel like can add to the roster and add to the intangible part of this, then we would certainly look at it.”
It’s clear that Riley values the root of college football tradition but the window of opportunity to improve his team would force him to take advantage, even if it is a difficult choice.
The new ruling however, has officially sealed any and all hopes for that to ever happen.
Of all the draft picks and the six unsigned free agents including Bishop Fitzgerald, Lake McRee, among others, none would be allowed to rejoin the Trojan roster should their professional plans alter.
With college football turning into the wild, wild west, the Big Ten took a firm leadership stance on Tuesday and set some boundaries on a sport that currently has none. Only time will tell if other conferences will join in or if the sport continues to subside from its traditional roots.
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Cristian Vasquez is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and a Los Angeles native. After graduating from Long Beach State in 2022, he joined the Southern California News Group covering high school sports for the Long Beach Press Telegram. Most recently, he graduated from USC Annenberg with a master's degree in Specialized Journalism where he had the privilege of covering USC athletics for Annenberg Media. His work has also been featured in several news outlets including the OC Register, Santa Monica Daily Press, Whittier Daily News, among others. In his spare time, Cristian enjoys going out on hikes, hanging out with friends, or trying out new coffee shops in the city.Follow cristianjv_