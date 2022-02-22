USC QB Caleb Williams Reveals One Fault About Los Angeles Living

Williams is beginning to acclimate to the Southern California lifestyle.

Williams announced his commitment to USC on Feb. 1, after entering the transfer portal in January. He spent one season with the Oklahoma Sooners under former head coach Lincoln Riley.

Los Angeles is one of the biggest cities in America. While it has plenty to offer, the city also has it's faults. Williams revealed a major one to Sports Illustrated when discussing his transition to L.A.

“Traffic here sucks,” Caleb said, laughing.

Williams father Carl Williams continued the conversation.

“There are more opportunities here than anywhere else,” Carl Williams told SI. “Hollywood is here!”

Williams was the No. 1 transfer portal prospect, according to 247Sports 2022 college transfer portal rankings. He threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns during his freshman season at OU.

