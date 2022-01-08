Insider Dishes On Big Development Involving Caleb Williams and USC

According to On3's Scott Schrader, Williams is planning a visit to USC 'as soon as possible.'

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week. Williams attributed 'the recent changes' at OU to his decision.

"I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward," Williams said.

"According to the NCAA rules, as a student-athlete, the only way I can speak with other schools and see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career is by entering the portal. Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process."

According to On3's Scott Schrader, Williams 'is planning a visit to USC as soon as this weekend.'

Schrader also reported that Oklahoma wide receiver Mario Williams will visit the Trojans during the first week of January. Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal on January 4.

Mario posted a photo of himself in Los Angeles, confirming the news.

Caleb Williams accumulated 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns, and four interceptions during his freshman season at Oklahoma. Mario Williams tallied 35 receptions, 380 yards, and four touchdowns in 2021.

