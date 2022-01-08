Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Insider Dishes On Big Development Involving Caleb Williams and USC

According to On3's Scott Schrader, Williams is planning a visit to USC 'as soon as possible.'

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week. Williams attributed 'the recent changes' at OU to his decision.

"I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward," Williams said.

"According to the NCAA rules, as a student-athlete, the only way I can speak with other schools and see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career is by entering the portal. Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process."

According to On3's Scott Schrader, Williams 'is planning a visit to USC as soon as this weekend.'

Recommended Articles

Schrader also reported that Oklahoma wide receiver Mario Williams will visit the Trojans during the first week of January. Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal on January 4.

Mario posted a photo of himself in Los Angeles, confirming the news.

Caleb Williams accumulated 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns, and four interceptions during his freshman season at Oklahoma. Mario Williams tallied 35 receptions, 380 yards, and four touchdowns in 2021.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17468475
Football

Insider Dishes On Big Development Involving Caleb Williams and USC

8 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-07 at 4.47.28 PM
TROJANS IN THE PROS

RB Ronald Jones Out For NFL Week 18, Panthers vs. Buccaneers

17 hours ago
USATSI_11175686
Football

Former USC RB Coach Mike Jinks Joining AAC Football Program

23 hours ago
USATSI_17388368
Basketball

USC vs. Stanford Men's Basketball Game Postponed Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Jan 6, 2022
USATSI_17448400
Football

Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Offered Massive NIL Payday To Attend Midwest College

Jan 6, 2022
USATSI_16879735
Football

Report Hints At Running Back Keaontay Ingram's Future With USC

Jan 6, 2022
USATSI_17364379
Football

Colin Cowherd Names 'Obvious' Choice For Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams

Jan 5, 2022
USATSI_17447559
Football

Report: USC Football Makes Jaw Dropping Defensive Hire

Jan 5, 2022