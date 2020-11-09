WATCH: Clay Helton Gives an Injury Report Following ASU Game

Clay Helton spoke with the media on Sunday to address Saturday's game and the upcoming matchup against Arizona. Below are his thoughts on the following subjects.

USC Offense:

"I thought the potential of this team is going to be a lot of fun to watch cause I think it can be really special. And it starts with the play makers I thought Drake London and Amon-Ra St. Brown had a terrific game and when the plays mattered the most down the stretch they made them. "

QB Kedon Slovis:

"You look at the stats sheet and he is 72% on the day, puts up huge yards [and] total numbers. There are some things that even him and Graham will say "hey we need to do this better". I thought as the game went on he really started to feel a little bit more comfortable, and then obviously the two drives at the end, I thought he did a tremendous job of checking the ball down, throwing the ball away, not taking critical sacks, matter of fact, 11 receptions by the backs in this game so he did a nice job of being able to check that and give them opportunities."

WR Bru McCoy:

"I thought Bru coming out for his first game, didn't look like a rookie. [He] walked in there [with a] good look in his eyes, made some big plays for us. Obviously congrats to him on his first touchdown it was a big part of getting the onside kick later in the late parts of that game."

USC Running Backs:

"Runners did their job, 175 yards rushing on the day. 11 receptions, I thought that was critical. That was far above our average from last year and that is what this team is going to have to do to take a little bit of pressure off of Kedon all the time and be able to create those rushing yards. That was a big part of this win especially down the stretch."

USC Defense:

"Defensively it was Marlon Tuipulotu, [he] was just a rockstar all day and made huge plays obviously [he] made a huge play, making a tackle on Darby that ended up having him unfortunately go out of the game. And then [he] makes 8 tackles on the day, two tackles for loss, a key get down of Jayden Daniels on the stop to get us the ball back on 3rd down. I was really proud of him on the day. And the DB's, we played three corners in that game with OG [Olaijah Griffin], [Chris Steele] and ITS [Isaac Taylor Stuart]. Two nickels in that game with Greg Johnson and Max Williams. Lined up in a ton of man coverage on that day especially when we saw [Frank] Darby go out we really challenged him. And you look at the last three calls of the game. What unbelievable trust by TO to be able to say we are going to get this ball out of his hand[s] quickly and the DB's go get it done and they did a heck of a job."

Drake Jackson:

"It wont show up on the stats sheet but, I thought Drake Jackson provided tremendous pass rushing. If you go back to the last play offensively, one of the better pass rushers i've ever seen on the last play."

Special Teams:

"Parker's first time out there. I thought he did a great job not only on extra points but kickoffs."

Injuries:

"(C) Brett Neilon was one causality in the game with an ankle sprain. [We] will see how that goes through out the week."

"(DL) Brandon Pili broke his middle finger and had surgery to put pins in on Friday, [I] don't know how long that's going to be. It's going to be a week to week thing."

Arizona Game:

"Actually starting right now we are getting started with Arizona. Another challenge on the road and looking forward to our next opportunity."

