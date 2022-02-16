NFL Draft: Insider Reveals Why Drake London Fits AFC South Team's Offense

USC wide receiver Drake London is gearing up for the 2022 NFL Draft, since announcing his departure from Southern California. Despite suffering a leg injury mid-season, London finished his junior campaign with 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 6'5", 210-pound wideout recently received an invitation to the 2022 NFL Combine, and is being touted as a potential first or second round pick. FanNation's Jaguar Report reveals why London would fit Jacksonville's offense, if the Jags selected him.

"The Jaguars still need a field stretcher, but London is a legitimate mismatch who can play both X and in the slot, something the Jaguars simply don't have on their roster.

While London isn't the same type of receiver as DJ Chark, the idea of how he could elevate the offense is more or less the same. He would give the Jaguars a long, big-bodied receiver who could threaten every level of the field and give Trevor Lawrence a safety blanket downfield.

London's blend of size, speed and ball skills make him a truly top-tier jump ball receiver, and he has the type of length and ability to extend that gives him a massive catch radius.

Lawrence has proven that he thrives with these types of receivers both at the college and NFL level, and London would arguably be the most talented of any of these types that Lawrence would have been paired with.

Lawrence loves giving his receiver a chance to win in traffic downfield, and London would give him a receiver he can truly trust in that regard.

Aside from filling the Jaguars' deep threat void and their need for a true X receiver, London's overall upside after the catch is another reason the Jaguars would be wise to make him a high priority.

Doug Pederson runs a classic west coast offense that was largely RPO-based with the Eagles, and London is the type of receiver who can do damage on quick throws and thrive in that scheme."

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. While it's unlikely that London would get taken that early, it's possible the Jaguars select him at No. 33 overall or make a move up the boards.

