2022 NFL Draft Profiles: Why Drake London Would Elevate the Jaguars Offense

Among the 32 teams building their rosters to compete for the next Lombardi Trophy is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who hold 12 picks in this season’s draft -- including the No. 1 overall pick. The Jaguars are entering a new era after the Urban Meyer tenure, making this draft as pivotal as one could imagine.

As we march closer and closer to April’s draft, we will look at individual draft prospects and how they would potentially fit with the Jaguars. Instead of looking at any negatives, we are going to look at what the players do well and if they could match what the Jaguars need at the specific role or position.

In our next prospect breakdown, we take a look at USC wide receiver Drake London and what he could do to elevate the Jaguars' offense in 2022 and beyond.

Overview

One of California's top high school prospects in the 2019 recruiting class, Drake London didn't stray far from home when it came to picking his school. London, a four-star recruit according to 247Sports (No. 247 nationally, No. 35 receiver and No. 33 in California), opted to commit to the Trojans over offers from Oregon, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Utah, and others.

London got playing time early in his USC career, though he had to share the field with future NFL receivers in Michael Pittman and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Appearing in 13 games as a true freshman, London was fourth on the team in most receiving stats, catching 39 passes for 567 yards (14.5 avg) and five touchdowns.

An All-Pac-12 Second-Team member as a sophomore, London played in six games in the shortened season and caught 33 receptions for 502 yards (15.2 yards per catch) and three touchdowns, second on the team in catches and receiving touchdowns but first in yards and yards per catch.

London had his best year in 2021, becoming far and away the most dangerous weapon in USC's offense and the entire focal point of their attack. London played only eight games due to a fractured ankle, but he still recorded 88 catches for 1,084 yards (12.3 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns, giving him a career year.

What Drake London Does Well

Where to begin? Simply looking at the entire snapshot of London as a prospect, there is a lot to like and few red flags. The biggest selling point of him as a receiver at this point is likely his size and basketball background, however. A former high school basketball star who also played on USC's basketball team, it is easy to see London's athletic background on display before he even begins a route.

A 6-foot-5 receiver with plenty of length, London is a walking mismatch who towers over most defensive backs. London knows how to use both traits with the ball in the air, too, demonstrating top-notch ability to catch passes outside of his frame and attack the ball at its highest point.

London has been one of the best contested catch receivers in college football over the last several years due to his size, length, ball tracking, leaping ability, and strong hands. While London dropped more passes in 2021 than in previous years, he has otherwise shown hands that borderline on being elite in terms of strength and ability to make catches through contact.

While London is far from a burner at his size, he is more athletic than many may think he is simply based off his size and frame alone. He picks up speed throughout his route and has displayed ability to get open deep thanks to his route-pacing and explosiveness out of double moves. With his blend of size and just enough speed to get open deep, London is an ideal X receiver.

London isn't a finished product as a route-runner but he is far more efficient in that regard than most receivers his size. He actually has the flexibility and body control to sink in his routes despite his size and he has shown a good understanding of finding soft spots in zones and avoiding traffic in the middle of the field.

One thing that stands out about London's game is his explosiveness with the ball in his hands. You don't see many 6-foot-5 receivers used predominantly in the screen and quick passing game, but London was used just like that at USC because he is a legitimate threat after the catch. His strength, balance and ability to quickly get north and explode upfield make him a tough tackle in space and means he is a weapon at every level of the field.

How Drake London Would Fit With the Jaguars

Is London the 4.35 40-yard dash receiver many think the Jaguars desperately need? No, but that doesn't mean he isn't one of the best overall receivers in this class and would give the Jaguars' offense a massive boost. The Jaguars still need a field stretcher, but London is a legitimate mismatch who can play both X and in the slot, something the Jaguars simply don't have on their roster.

While London isn't the same type of receiver as DJ Chark, the idea of how he could elevate the offense is more or less the same. He would give the Jaguars a long, big-bodied receiver who could threaten every level of the field and give Trevor Lawrence a safety blanket downfield. London's blend of size, speed and ball skills make him a truly top-tier jump ball receiver, and he has the type of length and ability to extend that gives him a massive catch radius.

Lawrence has proven that he thrives with these types of receivers both at the college and NFL level, and London would arguably be the most talented of any of these types that Lawrence would have been paired with. Lawrence loves giving his receiver a chance to win in traffic downfield, and London would give him a receiver he can truly trust in that regard.

Aside from filling the Jaguars' deep threat void and their need for a true X receiver, London's overall upside after the catch is another reason the Jaguars would be wise to make him a high priority. Doug Pederson runs a classic west coast offense that was largely RPO-based with the Eagles, and London is the type of receiver who can do damage on quick throws and thrive in that scheme.

Verdict

Based on his production, traits and overall tape, I think London is a clear first-rounder talent-wise. While many fans and analysts have locked him into the first-round in mock drafts as a result, I do wonder if he is a guaranteed first-rounder due to his ankle injury and potentially non-elite 40-yard dash time.

I only mention this because I think London could arguably be the best receiver in the entire draft, and the Jaguars should hope he falls to No. 33. While he wouldn't do much to upgrade the Jaguars' overall team speed, he would be a legitimate mismatch early on in his career and offer No. 1 receiver upside to an offense that badly needs it.

