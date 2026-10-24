One Four-Star Recruit to Watch for USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley

Early National Signing Day for the class of 2027 is around the corner, but the USC Trojans have been busy at work with the class of 2028 and younger prospects. USC coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden are signing a relatively smaller class in 2027, still filled with quality recruits like five-star Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, but the Trojans could make some noise in 2028.

Ca'Ron Williams Recruitment

One recruitment to monitor is the pursuit of four-star defensive back Ca'Ron Williams from the class of 2028, and Williams has reportedly garnered attention from some of the top programs in the country.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the field during warm ups before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams is a top-15 player in his class, and with USC's renewed focus on local recruits, Williams is a key target for the Trojans. According to On3's Greg Biggins, Williams is drawing interest from Big Ten rivals like UCLA and Oregon as well as recruiting powers like Texas and Ohio State. However, the hometown school, USC, may be hard to beat for Williams.

"I still feel good about USC with Williams, although Oregon has plenty of buzz here as well. UCLA is trying to stay involved and schools outside the West, including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas are making a push as well," Biggins reported.

Potential Early Commitment?

According to his 247Sports player profile, Williams has offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, and more SEC programs. The four-star recruit has also attended an LSU camp, per 247Sports, and Williams has plenty of time to take multiple visits to his top programs before deciding.

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden hired from Notre Dame Fighting Irish | USC Trojans Video Youtube

However, thanks to his close proximity to USC's campus, Williams has visited the Trojans six times, according to his On3 player profile. That makes the Trojans easily the most familiar school for Williams at the moment, and his frequent visits could possibly lead to an early commitment.

Under Bowden's tenure as the USC general manager, the Trojans have not only prioritized local recruits but also early commitments. A majority of talent in the class of 2026 and 2027 committed well before signing day.

As it currently stands, Bowden and company only hold one commitment in the class of 2028 in three-star quarterback Trey Wright. Quarterback recruits typically commit earlier than other positions, but the Trojans will likely start filling out the class in the spring of 2027. USC may have some surprises or flips in the works during the early signing period for the class of 2027, but the focus will shift even more heavily onto the class of 2028 afterwards.

Oct 13, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NFL former and USC former quarterback Carson Palmer attends a game between the USC Trojans and the Colorado Buffaloes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Sports

USC has another factor in its favor in Williams' high school coach at Santa Margarita Catholic in Southern California, former Trojans quarterback legend Carson Palmer. Current Trojans receiver Trent Mosley is the most recent USC star to come out of Santa Margarita as a strong pipeline has been rebuilt between the two schools.

If Williams returns to USC's campus throughout the spring, the Trojans will be well positioned.

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