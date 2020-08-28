AllTrojans
If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Scott Wolf

If you missed the above video, I have an update on former USC administrator Steve Lopes.

  • The Big Ten is considering a U-turn and starting its college football season in November. Will the Pac-12 follow?
  • The San Francisco Chronicle asked every Pac-12 school the employment status of their athletic dept. staff with no fall sports. USC was one of three schools that declined to comment. Utah and Oregon State were the other two.
  • Lute Olson, who died Thursday at age 85, coached at three Southern California High Schools: Western (Anaheim); Loara (Anaheim) and Marina (Huntington Beach). He also coached at Long Beach City College.

Olson did not get his first Division I coaching job (Long Beach State) until he was 38.

  • I wrote last week it was disappointing USC did not have an obituary on former safety Kenny Moore, one of three Moore brothers to play for the Trojans. But I couldn't find an obituary from USC on Manfred Moore either, who died in January and was probably the best known of the Moore brothers. Again, disappointing.
  • A USC booster passed along that Morrie Notrica, the owner of the legendary 32nd Street Market in the old University Village, passed away a few weeks ago. He was 91.

The store was a USC fixture from 1951-2005 and it was the only market in the area until a Ralph's opened on Hoover Blvd. around 15-20 years ago. Of course he closed the store because USC refused to renew his lease.

32ND.MARKET
  • The famous 901 club near USC is about to have its third address: It was located on Jefferson when it was known for serving hamburgers (and alcohol) in the 1960's. Then it moved to Figueroa St. And soon will be located on Kobe Bryant Blvd.
