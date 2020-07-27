AllTrojans
Is Pac-12 Revising Its Thinking On COVID-19?

Scott Wolf

The Pac-12 athletic directors apparently are not seriously considering a January start for football season.

Do you think that confidence was shaken this morning with the news 14 Miami Marlins tested positive for COVID-19?

It's possible the answer is "no" but I doubt it. 

The Pac-12 has done a lot of planning and schools are doing a lot of testing. But there's only been workouts (running, lifting weights) in groups so far and not full-contact practices.

I find it hard to believe the Pac-12 is not only hoping for a fall season but considering a winter season. 

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Pasadenatrojan
Pasadenatrojan

I agree. Football will not happen this year. It is the beggining of August, almost, and this is when teams start to get going. SC did not have spring ball and all they are doing is working out. Not a good sign.

Trojan70
Trojan70

Fall football is not happening fans. Dem states of CA, WA, OR, CO governors wont let it happen. Not to mention lib cities like LA, SF, SEA, and Portland. Maybe the weirdo's in Portland can burn down Auzten stadium? Larry Scott can coast for another year doing fuck all. What a state of affairs...

Michael Guarino
Michael Guarino

Scott --- The Pac 12 A.D.'s "non-seriousness" about a January start up has been shaken? I'm not sure what the thesis is here--- are you saying we're looking at a September start (as opposed to a January start)? Or no football for 2020?

