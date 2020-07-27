Is Pac-12 Revising Its Thinking On COVID-19?

The Pac-12 athletic directors apparently are not seriously considering a January start for football season.

Do you think that confidence was shaken this morning with the news 14 Miami Marlins tested positive for COVID-19?

It's possible the answer is "no" but I doubt it.

The Pac-12 has done a lot of planning and schools are doing a lot of testing. But there's only been workouts (running, lifting weights) in groups so far and not full-contact practices.

I find it hard to believe the Pac-12 is not only hoping for a fall season but considering a winter season.