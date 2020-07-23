AllTrojans
Jack Yary And USC Part Ways

Scott Wolf

Incoming freshman tight end Jack Yary and USC are parting ways, according to multiple sources.

Yary, who signed with USC in February, has not attended voluntary workouts this summer and will not enroll in August, sources said. He is the son of legendary USC offensive lineman Ron Yary, who won the Outland Trophy in 1967.

Jack Yary caught 42 passes for 621 yards and 12 touchdowns at Murrieta Valley High School last season and rushed for three touchdowns.

He could not be reached for comment. Technically, there is nothing to prevent a change of heart by Yary or USC but right now he will not be taking classes in the fall, sources said.

Yary chose USC over Washington in February.

Earlier this week, USC tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe announced he would transfer to another school. USC still has four tight ends: Josh Falo, Erik Krommenhoek, Ethan Rae and Jude Wolfe.

