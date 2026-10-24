It’s hard to call what Lincoln Riley faced heading into the 2026 season high expectations.

They were actually on par with what comes with being the head coach at a Blue Blood program. USC is one of the marquee jobs in college football.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With an abundance of resources, no shortage of high school talent in their backyard and a rich tradition, there are less than a handful of college football programs that can cross off all three. The Trojans are certainly the only one on the West Coast.

And then add being in the second-most populated city in the country, the Trojans will naturally draw eyes and big national reaction.

But in his first four years, Riley's tenure has been a roller coaster. There are some highs, which included an 11-1 finish in 2022, where former quarterback Caleb Williams became the school’s eighth Heisman Trophy winner.

Recruiting has taken a major turn. USC landed the No. 1 class in 2026 and once again established themselves as the preeminent recruiting force in Southern California.

And then there’s some lows, which included a 6-6 finish in 2024. The defensive side of the ball continues to be a problem. And what is the signature win in Riley’s time? It's hard to find one.

An early season double-digit loss to West Coast foe Oregon this season, made the Trojans the No. 1 topic in college football for weeks. Riley and his culture at USC were under fire. The question not only became would Riley survive after the season, but whether or not he would even make it through the rest of the season.

Turning the Tide?

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC could have spiraled after their disappointing loss to the Ducks in late September. Penn State did a year ago after falling to Oregon last September and former coach James Franklin was fired in October.

They could have quit on Riley. LSU did on former coach Brian Kelly in the second half of their loss to Texas A&M late last October, and Kelly was fired the next day.

The Trojans were in position for either of those to happen when they fell behind Washington 21-10 in the third quarter on Oct. 3. The “fire Lincoln Riley” chants inside the Coliseum got louder and louder until Jayden Maiava connected with Zacharyus Williams for 23 yards on 3rd-and-11.

From there, a light went on. USC rallied to score 14 unanswered points and defeat the Huskies for the first time in a decade.

The following week the Trojans went on the road and defeated Penn State 31-23 in front of a record-breaking crowd of 114,419. For a team that has struggled on the road since joining the Big Ten in 2024, USC proved they can not only win on the road, but they could play well on the road.

USC has dropped those games against Washington and Penn State in the past. Instead, the team responded, which highlights the real culture and belief under Riley, not the one painted from those outside of the program.

Final Stretch of the Season

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC has a young team, with several freshman that are quickly ascending. At this point, players like receivers Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon, tight end Mark Bowman and defensive end Luke Wafle don't feel like freshman, they're just great players.

Maiava is playing the best ball of his career. The defense has made strides each of the past two games. And after having their first of two bye weeks to reset mentally and physically, the Trojans could be clicking at the right time.

Where is the signature win under Riley?

Well, USC has several oppurtunities ahead. Three of their final games are against teams ranked inside the AP top 10 in Ohio State, Indiana and UCLA.

But before the Trojans get to those, it starts with another tough road challenge as they travel to Madison to face Wisconson on Saturday, Oct. 24. Even with one loss on the resume, USC has to continue to approach every week as if it were a one-game season.

Kickoff at Camp Randall is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC.

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