Lincoln Riley Names Underrated Position Group Becoming a Strength of USC's Roster

Coach Lincoln Riley has entered game week with the USC Trojans.

Now more than ever, Riley is pulling back the curtain on what to expect from the 2026 roster. Including finding out where the strengths and weaknessed lie.

However, one position group is no longer thought of as the latter definition per Riley.

Lincoln Riley Raving About This Unit

USC Trojans freshman linebacker Shaun Scott | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Riley came away impressed by this room during his Aug. 24 appearance on Trojans Live.

"The group that I was maybe impressed with, or more impressed with during camp was our linebacking core," Riley said. "Leaving the season last year, I felt like that was the group that we really needed to see step up. [Especially] in terms of physicality at the point of attack."

Riley continued with what's stood out about the 'backer spot, including how they are attacking in space and shedding blocks.

"We've had some pretty good athletic guys that have been able to make plays in coverage and in space. Obviously in this day and age, that's really important," Riley added. "You've got to be able to take on those big offensive linemen and close space. But yeah, our linebackers have really stepped up through spring and fall camp."

Lincoln Riley Shares Which Linebackers Have Stood Out

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) fights to get past USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley points to Desman Stephens II as one who's raised his game another level.

But this should come as no real surprise. After all, he led the Trojans in total tackles last season with 89. Although Stephens is having to adjust to new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, whose defense operates with only two linebackers on the field.

However, Stephens believes this new scheme benefits him, as he told Lorenzo Reyna of USC Trojans on SI during the team's media day on Aug. 3.

"This defense benefits everyone because Coach 'P' is so well-versed at putting people in position to make plays," Stephens explained. "And he also puts us in the best case scenario to counter what the offense is running. He puts us in the best position to be great."

Stephens also likes the cohesion of this linebacker room, saying "there's a great balance of veterans and a new group of freshman and transfers. It allows us to bounce out knowledge off each other as well as teach the young bucks how to work. But they're also teaching us how to do something as they're very talented as well."

He understands this linebacker room is the nucleus of the defense. But he's another liking how this unit is gelling.

Who USC will Need to Step up at Linebacker

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's more than Stephens who must set the tone for this unit on Aug. 29.

Washington transfer Deven Bryant is likely going to see action against San José State. He rose as a steady tackle machine despite playing at 5-11. Sophomore Jadyn Bryant is another one Riley took a liking to during his first Trojans Live appearance of the 2026 season.

But redshirt junior Ta'mere Robinson has caught Riley's attention, which paints the picture he'll see lots of action against the Spartans. Robinson appears to be entering a make-or-break campaign as this linebacker room has become more flooded following his 2025 arrival via Penn State.

Regardless, linebacker looks ready to challenge for the title of best position unit on the defensive side after all. And show the nation that this unit is perfect for Patterson's scheme and that Riley was genius to praise them.

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