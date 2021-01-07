Former USC Wide Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Expecting First Child

Pittman Jr. is in his rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Congratulations are in order as former USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. announced that he and wife Kianna Pittman are expecting their first child together.

The Colts wide receiver took to Twitter to announce the news. "WE’RE HAVING A BABY" wrote Pittman Jr.

This news follows Pittman Jr's proposal to longtime girlfriend Kianna, in October of 2020.

In true Trojan fashion, several USC coaches and players took to Twitter to offer support for the rookie wideout.

Trey Johnson - USC Director of Scouting and Recruiting "Congrats Pitt!!"

Kyle Ford - USC Wide Receiver "Congrats family"

Vavae Malepeai - USC Running Back "CONGRATS TO MY OLD ROOMMATES!! #135"

Pittman Jr.'s rookie season has been year of highs and lows. He was drafted in the second round (34th pick) of the 2020 NFL Draft, and earned playing time right out of the gate. The former USC wide receiver saw play action in week one of the NFL against the Jacksonville Jaguars and recorded two receptions for ten yards.

One of Pittman Jr's most impressive performances this season was against the Tennessee Titans, where QB Phillip Rivers found the undefended Pittman Jr. for a pass, which resulted in a 40 yard run.

Pittman Jr. led the night in receiving stats with seven receptions and 101 receiving yards. But with the highs come the lows, as the 6'4" 223-pound receiver has also encountered his fair share of injury battles this season.

He received emergency surgery for compartment leg syndrome earlier in 2020. He also went through concussion protocol following the Colts Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

To date, Pittman Jr. 40 receptions, 61 receiving targets, 503 yards and one touchdown on his rookie season.

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter