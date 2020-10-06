Morning Buzz: USC Only Needs Two Plane Flights This Regular Season

In the video, I address my thoughts on whether to choose the over-or-under on USC winning 5.5 regular-season games.

I heard some dismissive remarks about whether USC will have trouble with Utah during Monday night's "Trojans Live" radio show because Rice-Eccles Stadium will not have fans and the Utes have lost a lot of players.

Utah is expected to have a limited number of "family and friends" depending local guidelines at its home games.

But this illustrates why USC should go 7-0. It doesn't have the usual tough road games. It barely has any road games period.

The Trojans don't even leave Southern California after Game 3 at Utah. The whole regular season includes two plane flights. You think the SEC will point that out during a College Football Playoff committee meeting.

This isn't a schedule. It's a non-schedule.