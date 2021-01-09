Three Things USC Needs In Their New Offensive Line Coach

Tim Drevno is out, and the search for a new offensive line coach has begun.

Offensive Line coach Tim Drevno's dismissal was announced on January 1st, along with the dismissal of strength and conditioning coach Aaron Ausmus.

Ausmus joined the Trojans squad back in 2010, and was the head strength and conditioning coach for four seasons [departing in 2013]. He returned to USC's program in 2019.

Tim Drevno came to USC in 2018 as the running backs coach and running game/pass protection coordinator. He moved over to coach the offensive line in 2019.

Although Drevno only had a two year stint with the Trojans, his odds of succeeding in an Air Raid system were stacked against him. Drevno's background doesn't exactly align with Graham Harrell's pass heavy attack.

As USC begins the hiring process to bring in a new position coach, here are three important factors to consider.

No.1 - Air Raid Compatibility

After spending time at Michigan as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, Drevno came to USC as the running backs coach/pass protection coordinator. Drevno's had plenty of experience coaching elite teams at both the college and NFL level, but his experience in the Air Raid system lacked.

A solid ground game was a huge point of emphasis at Michigan under Drevno's leadership. In fact in 2016 and 2017 the Wolverines finished with higher rushing statistics than passing yards. Michigan finished 2016 with 2,756 yards passing (2016) and 2,768 yards rushing (2016), and 2017 with 2,226 yards passing (2017) and 2,310 yards rushing (2017).

When Graham Harrell took over as offensive coordinator in 2019, the West Coast offense was an adjustment for Drevno.

Finding a new offensive line coach who is more familiar with USC's offensive system would put the Trojans in a better position going forward.

No.2 - A+ Recruiter

Bringing in an offensive line coach that will kill the recruiting game is vital for the success of USC football going forward. Yes, Tim Drevno can take credit for helping develop Austin Jackson who was a first round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and Alijah Vera-Tucker who is slated to be a first rounder this year. But, the Trojans have still struggled to find consistency with recruiting on the offensive line.

In 2019, the Trojans brought in one offensive tackle, Jason Rodriguez and one transfer, Drew Richmond. Drevno brought in six lineman in 2020, although only one recruit [Jonah Monheim] was ranked a four-star athlete.

Take a look at what Donte Williams has done for USC's football program in his short time with the Trojans. Since his arrival at USC, he has helped shape the cornerback unit, land the No.1 overall recruit in the country [Korey Foreman] and gain a title bump and promotion. If Helton can use this coaching vacancy to bring in a stellar recruiter, that will only help the longevity of USC's football program going forward.

No.3 - Right Out Of The Gates

Drevno's start at USC was unique. His background prior to USC was pretty much exclusively with the O-LINE position. Drevno served as the San Francisco 49er's offensive line coach for three years (2011-2013) and coordinated the offense and the offensive line for Michigan from 2015-2017.

When Drevno came to USC, he started coaching the running back group. Some what of an odd fit for a guy who had spent his entire career prior working with bigger sized bodies.

As Helton looks to hire a new man for the job, another key factor will be to get the new hire into the system immediately. Hire an offensive line coach with the intention of them coaching the O-LINE exclusively. This will only benefit the players but will also benefit the new coach as he immerses himself into USC's offense.

