PAC-12 Championship Live Updates: USC vs. Oregon

Follow along on this article to check for live game updates between USC and Oregon in the PAC-12 Championship.

1st Quarter:

14:42 - USC started with the ball, and after two incompletions by Slovis, his third pass attempt is intercepted by Deommodore Lenoir and returned to the Trojans 9 yard-line after a horse collar penalty against USC.

13:49 - Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown finds Jaylon Redd for the 2-yard touchdown. Ducks strike first. They lead USC 7-0.

12:38 - Slovis sacked by Andrew Faoliu for a loss of 8 yards. Trojans to punt on 4th and 23. Two bad drives for USC to start the game.

11:01 - Tyler Shrough sacked by Talanoa Hufanga for a loss of 6 yards. USC defense with a big stop near midfield.