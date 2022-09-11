Skip to main content
Photos: Caleb Williams, USC roll to 41-28 win over Stanford in Pac-12 football opener

USC sputtered in the second half, but it was enough to beat Stanford

Caleb Williams threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns - all in the first half - to lead USC to a 41-28 victory over Stanford on Saturday.

USC led 35-14 at halftime thanks to two more interceptions from its defense and four touchdown passes by Williams. Jordan Addison caught two of the touchdown passes, including a 75-yarder that gave USC a 21-7 lead late in the first quarter.

Stanford outscored USC 14-6 in the second half, but the Trojans had done enough damage early to comfortably cruise to victory.

Here are photos from USC's win:

(All photos by Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener1
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener2
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener3
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener7
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener6
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener10
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener11
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener5
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener8
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener14
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener18
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener17
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener19
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener15
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener16
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener13
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener12
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener4
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener9
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener20
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener21
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener26
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener22
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener24
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener23
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener25
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener31
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener28
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener27
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener34
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener33
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener32
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener30
usc trojans stanford football pac-12 opener29

