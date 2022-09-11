Photos: Caleb Williams, USC roll to 41-28 win over Stanford in Pac-12 football opener

Caleb Williams threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns - all in the first half - to lead USC to a 41-28 victory over Stanford on Saturday.

USC led 35-14 at halftime thanks to two more interceptions from its defense and four touchdown passes by Williams. Jordan Addison caught two of the touchdown passes, including a 75-yarder that gave USC a 21-7 lead late in the first quarter.

Stanford outscored USC 14-6 in the second half, but the Trojans had done enough damage early to comfortably cruise to victory.

