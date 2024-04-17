USC Football: Pro Bowl Former Trojan Named To Senior Bowl Hall Of Fame
Former USC Trojans quarterback legend and 2002 Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer has been elected to the 2024 Senior Bowl Hall of Fame.
A press release from earlier today announced the good news.
"The Senior Bowl today announced it will induct five new members into the game's Hall of Fame —former New York Jets defensive tackle Marty Lyons (1979), former Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (2003), former Houston Texans linebacker and current head coach DeMeco Ryans (2006), former San Diego Chargers safety Eric Weddle (2007), and former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White (2005),"
The USC football X account congratulated Palmer on his latest achievement.
The four-year Trojan was one of seven quarterbacks who participated in the Reese's Senior Bowl 2003. The former number-one overall pick was as dynamic a quarterback as USC has had in its program history. As a Trojan, Palmer completed 895 passes, a completion percentage of 59.1, 11388 passing yards, 71 touchdowns, and a passing efficiency rate of 131.2. He was also named an All-American, 2002 Pac-10 Player of the Year, Pac-10 Co-Offensive Player of the Year, and a part of the USC Trojans Athletics Hall of Fame.
Palmer discussed what it meant to get invited to the senior bowl at the time.
"Getting an invite to the Senior Bowl was one of the big goals I set for myself as a college freshman. It was a proud moment and I viewed it as the start of my professional career. Competing every day at Senior Bowl practices gave me an opportunity to see what my competitors looked like up-close and personal, while also showing me things I needed to continue to work on and develop as a player. I'll always remember the great week I had in Mobile."
What an accomplishment for one of the best players to don the cardinal red and gold. Congratulations, Carson!