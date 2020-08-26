AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Reports: Pac-12 Networks Hit With Massive Layoffs

Scott Wolf

The Pac-12 Networks laid off or furloughed 88 staffers this morning, according to the San Jose Mercury News and Oregonian newspapers.

And the Oregonian reported none of the staff reductions included management.

Now it's not unexpected a network that relied on college sports would lay people off when there are no sports for months.

However, Larry Scott makes at least $5.3 million per year. Plus several executives make more than $500,000 per year. Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken made more than $800,000 in 2018 per USA Today.

I'm sure the people who got laid off today thought about those figures.

UPDATED: Canzano said the "Pac-12 Networks also cut the entire digital team — those responsible for the website, app, and social platforms."

Canzano said at least 10 were laid off and 88 were furloughed.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USC Morning Buzz: JT Daniels Surprises Georgia Coach

Quarterback gets compliment for his athleticism

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

The Daily Report: Luke Fickell Gets USC-Friendly Contract Extension

Cincinnati coach gets 6-year extension but buyout is manageable

Scott Wolf

by

70's Trojan*

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

What's your current impression of Clay Helton?

Scott Wolf

by

Pasadenatrojan

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Will nose tackle Brandon Pili choose to start or go to NFL?

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

USC Morning Buzz: Does Recruiting Class Need More High-Impact Players?

Trojans currently have two players from Sports Illustrated's Top 99 list

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

How Does Ian Book & Kedon Slovis Stack Up Against One Another?

The Veteran vs. Slovis

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

BigMac737

How Much Can USC Football Players Make Through Social Media?

A software company claims athletes could make quite a bit under NIL rules

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

Former USC QB Matt Barkley Steps Up At NFL Practice

This is Barkleys 8th season in the NFL

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Stratman

USC Ranked In No. 17 In AP Top 25

The Trojans will not appear in another 2020 Associated Press poll

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

Figueroa St. To Become Kobe Bryant Blvd. Around USC

Coliseum and Galen Center will now have new addresses

Scott Wolf

by

Topix Trojan