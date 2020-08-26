Reports: Pac-12 Networks Hit With Massive Layoffs

The Pac-12 Networks laid off or furloughed 88 staffers this morning, according to the San Jose Mercury News and Oregonian newspapers.

And the Oregonian reported none of the staff reductions included management.

Now it's not unexpected a network that relied on college sports would lay people off when there are no sports for months.

However, Larry Scott makes at least $5.3 million per year. Plus several executives make more than $500,000 per year. Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken made more than $800,000 in 2018 per USA Today.

I'm sure the people who got laid off today thought about those figures.

UPDATED: Canzano said the "Pac-12 Networks also cut the entire digital team — those responsible for the website, app, and social platforms."

Canzano said at least 10 were laid off and 88 were furloughed.