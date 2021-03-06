USC Legend Reveals Why He Chose USC

Ronnie Lott, USC legend shares why USC was the perfect choice for him back in the day.

Ronnie Lott, former USC defensive back, is considered one of the best players to ever walk the tunnels at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Lott played for USC back in 1997-1980 and helped the Trojans attain two Rose Bowl victories and a National Championship back in 1978.

He became a consensus All-American his senior year at USC, before entering the 1981 NFL Draft.

The former USC Trojan was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round, and spent 14 years in the NFL.

Now it's been several years since Lott has taken the football field as a player, but he has remained quite involved in the football community. Lott is a prevalent member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he has served as an analyst for various networks, and is member of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

There is no doubt that Lott had a glorified career in the NFL, but it all started back at USC. Becoming a member of Troy is what gave Lott the platform to showcase his exceptional talents on a national stage before becoming a house-hold name in the NFL.

But let's wind the clock back even further. Before any football player steps on their college campus for the first time, they go through the recruiting process as a high school student.

This was no exception for Lott, as USC made a solid case to get him to Southern California.

AllTrojans reporter Claudette Montana Pattison sat down with Lott over zoom to discuss “why he chose USC” back in the day.

Lott said, “getting an USC education and [the ability to] graduate on time” made USC an attractive choice as a high school student.

“I was very blessed to have USC provide me with a great education, but a chance to work with some really talented people. Sometimes in life you forget that it is not just [about] you” said Lott.

“There is somebody molding you, somebody is helping you, somebody is working with you. You want to make sure that whatever school you go to that they are going to give you all the attributes that can make you better. Wether it is in the classroom, or wether it is on the field. You want to have all of those attributes.”

The combination of utilizing all of the "attributes" that USC has to offer are legitimate selling points that Troy recruiters can draw from when campaigning high school athletes.

In fact, according to USNews, USC ranked No.24 nationally for “2021 Best National University Rankings”. The Trojans crosstown rival the UCLA Bruins finished No.20 and longtime rival Notre Dame finished with a No.19 ranking.

USC is definitely on the upswing with their recruiting. Clay Helton made a full comeback finishing the 2021 cycle No.8 nationally [per ESPN] and landing local elite prospects in QB Miller Moss, DE Korey Foreman, CB Ceyair Wright, LB Raejson Davis.

Things are already looking up for the 2022 recruiting class as well, as the Trojans recently locked in elite CB Domani Jackson and local TE Keyan Burnett.

-----

You may also like:

[Insider Reports "Dramatic Interest" For Pac-12 Commissioner Vacancy"]

[Report Reveals NFL GM's Stance on Former USC Trojans' Free Agency]

[Insider Predicts Whether 2021 Will Be Clay Helton's Last Year at USC]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com