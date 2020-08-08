The MAC has canceled fall football. The Big Ten is not progressing to full-pad practices. UConn canceled its football season. Players are opting out of the season.

It seems like it will only be a matter of time before the Power 5 Conferences decide to postpone football until at least January.

The pressure is building on the Pac-12, especially if the Big Ten decides to delay its season. It also has the WeAreUnited players' group to contend with right now.

You know who doesn't object? People I talk to at USC, who have never believed there will be a season in the fall.

The MAC decision makes it easier for the Pac-12 (and others). Too bad they didn't do it on a weeknight, when they normally play their games on TV.

Wonder what Larry Scott is doing today?