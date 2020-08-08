AllTrojans
Saturday Buzz: When Does Pac-12 Cancel Fall Football?

Scott Wolf

The MAC has canceled fall football. The Big Ten is not progressing to full-pad practices. UConn canceled its football season. Players are opting out of the season.

It seems like it will only be a matter of time before the Power 5 Conferences decide to postpone football until at least January. 

The pressure is building on the Pac-12, especially if the Big Ten decides to delay its season. It also has the WeAreUnited players' group to contend with right now. 

You know who doesn't object? People I talk to at USC, who have never believed there will be a season in the fall.

The MAC decision makes it easier for the Pac-12 (and others). Too bad they didn't do it on a weeknight, when they normally play their games on TV.

Wonder what Larry Scott is doing today?

The USC Open Forum Returns

Ask your Trojan questions here

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Will Pac-12 be able to meet any player demands before training camps?

Scott Wolf

by

Pudly76

State of California Releases Guidelines for USC, Other Schools to Start Practices

Measures pave way for training camps to start later this month

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Position Projection: A Look Into The Future Of USC’s QB's

Let's take a look at the 2020 depth chart for QB's.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Trojan1967

Open Forum Responses

Scott Wolf and Claudette Montana Pattison Answer Your Questions

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Michael Guarino

The Daily: More Open Forum Answers!

How will USC use its tailabcks this season?

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Carol Folt Welcomes Incoming Students . . . Online

USC President Offers Positive Message To Students

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Ranks No. 2 In This Poll

Trojans make a splash in social media per one poll

Scott Wolf

by

Trojan70

The Daily: Let's Look At Clay Helton's Job Status

Also: Is Steve Sarkisian worth $2.5 million per year?

Scott Wolf

by

pasodr

USC Morning Buzz: Will Georgia Have High School Football For Jake Garcia?

Trojan commit transferring but Georgia has not made decision yet on fall sports

Scott Wolf

by

JacksonSF