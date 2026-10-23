Secondary Market Ticket Prices Rise for USC vs. Ohio State Sellout

On Oct. 19, No. 16 USC Trojans and No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes announced that their Week 8 Halloween showdown will be broadcast on NBC/Peacock at 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET). This marks the Trojans’ fourth-consecutive primetime game of the season. The game also marks another feat for the Trojans’ home turf – a sold out crowd.

USC shared that the Week 8 game officially sold out on Oct. 22, the second time the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has sold out in advance. For fans who missed out on the presale, tickets for the Big Ten clash are still available on secondary ticket marketplaces.

First Sold Out Crowd of the Season

The sun set shines over Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first time the Los Angeles Memorial Stadium sold out was for the Trojans’ Week 4 matchup (Sept. 26) versus longtime rival, Oregon Ducks. According to the university, 75,000 fans were in attendance. Ultimately the Ducks prevailed 41-27, but the crowd made its presence known on very down til the final whistle.

Available Tickets for USC-Ohio State

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans fans cheer for their team against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to SeatGeek, Section 302 – the visitors’ side near the endzone – has some of the more affordable tickets. Row 21, Seats 19 through 22, are listed at $116 including fees while Row 20 has seats available for $184. Row 22 has seats available for $157 to $184. Row 18 has seats available for $220. In Row 19, seats are going for $125 (Seats 16-21) or $196 (Seats 9-15).

For those wanting to sit closer in Section 302, Row 4 has seats going for $407, $343 in Row 2 and $604 in Row 1.

There’s some seats near the nosebleeds open as well. In Section 311, Seats 41-47 are going for $164. Then in Section 312, Seats 50-53 are set at $161. Section 315 also has seats available for $155 to $162.

For fans that want to sit in the Trojans’ side of the stadium, there’s some deals scattered around. In Section 319, Row 11 has seats ranging from $244 to $266. Row 13 has seats available for $235 while Row 12 has seats going for $224 to $233. In the lower level of Section 320, Row 2 has open seats ranging from $239 to $251, Row 3 seats are going for $246 to $263, while Row 4 seats are set at $277 to $285.

Section 321 has solid openings as well. $221 to $27 in Rows 20 to 24. There's a lone seat going for $254 in Row 5 while Rows 4 and 3 have seats open at $244 to $249. In the upper level of Section 323, there are a few seats available for $194 but the best bargain is in Row 2 with seats going for $254 to $258.

Near the endzone, across from the USC band, Sections 225-A and 225-B have seats going for $220 to $235.

Other Fun Facts Heading into Ohio State Week

(NCL_OSU08USC_LAURON 13SEP08) Ohio State Todd Boeckman is stopped by the USC defense in the first quarter of thier game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, September 13, 2008. (Dispatch photo by Neal C. Lauron) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Trojans have a winning all-time record versus the Buckeyes of 13-10-1, with an at-home record of 5-3-1.

First meeting as Big Ten opponents.

The most recent meeting was in the 2017 Cotton Bowl (Dec. 29, 2027). The Buckeyes won 24-7.

The last time Ohio State visited the Coliseum was on Sept. 13, 2008. The Trojans won 35-3. Former quarterback Mark Sanchez threw for 172 yards, four touchdowns and an interception while safety Kevin Ellison led the teams in tackles (10) along with a lone interception.

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