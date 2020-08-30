Sunday Buzz: Notes On USC And LSU
Scott Wolf
Sources tell me when USC announced it would suspend football and men's water polo workouts until Monday, several of the positive football COVID-19 tests were walk-on players.
- LSU cornerback Ja'Marr Chase, who won the Biletnikoff Award, is opting out of the season, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.
Two other starters -- defensive end Neil Farrell and safety Kary Vincent -- already opted out.
- Former USC pitcher Tommy Milone was traded to the Atlanta Braves for 2 minor-league players. It's a good trade for Milone because the Braves are in first place while the Orioles are eight games behind in their division.
- Outside hitter/setter Adonia Yandall Faumuina of Long Beach Poly, a class of 2022 prospect, has committed to USC.