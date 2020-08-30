AllTrojans
Sunday Buzz: Notes On USC And LSU

Scott Wolf

Sources tell me when USC announced it would suspend football and men's water polo workouts until Monday, several of the positive football COVID-19 tests were walk-on players.

  • LSU cornerback Ja'Marr Chase, who won the Biletnikoff Award, is opting out of the season, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

Two other starters -- defensive end Neil Farrell and safety Kary Vincent -- already opted out.

  • Former USC pitcher Tommy Milone was traded to the Atlanta Braves for 2 minor-league players. It's a good trade for Milone because the Braves are in first place while the Orioles are eight games behind in their division.
  • Outside hitter/setter Adonia Yandall Faumuina of Long Beach Poly, a class of 2022 prospect, has committed to USC.
Comments (3)
No. 1-2
Michael Guarino
Michael Guarino

Rialto --This is the smartest play left for Scott. USC fans need somebody to root for this season. USC fans like Coach O way more than they like Helton. LSU plays football, USC doesn't. Voila! We'll be following LSU this season.
#I'dPreferFollowingUSC...ButPac12&FoltDecidedOtherwise

Rialto Trojan
Rialto Trojan

LSU ? I thought this USC...well excuse me.

