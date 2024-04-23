USC Football: Trojans Could Make NFL History In Draft Thursday
The USC Trojans and Caleb Williams have a chance to make history in Thursday's 2024 NFL draft. It's not set in stone yet, but all signs point to Williams being the first selection in the draft and heading to the Chicago Bears.
Williams showed all season long that he is the best college prospect and quarterback, and soon, it will all be recognized and celebrated. While that is true, it's not official yet. However, when it does become official, the Trojans will make some history.
"If Williams goes to the Bears, it will be USC's sixth No. 1 overall pick in the common draft era (since 1967), which would break a tie with Oklahoma for the most by any school in that time. Williams, of course, played his freshman season at Oklahoma."
Currently, USC has five players who were the first players taken overall in the draft. The last player to do so was quarterback Carson Palmer, who went to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2003.
The other four are wide receiver Keyshanw Johnson in 1996, running back Ricky Bell in 1977, running back OJ Simpson in 1969, and offensive tackle Ron Yary in 1968.
USC is as special a program as any. They hold 11 national championships, eight Heisman Trophy winners, and have sent over 500 players to the pro ranks. Williams came to the right place, and not only did he come to the right place, but he also thrived. Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner while setting single-season records for total offense (4.919), rushing and passing touchdowns (52 total), completions (333), attempts (500), passing yards (4,527), touchdown passes (42) and interception rate (1.00%).
Williams has proved for the last two years that he is the best in the college ranks. Starting next season, he will try to do the same in the pro ranks. What a talent the Bears will be getting in Williams.
