USC Football: Trojans WR Grabbed in Late Stages of Fresh Mock Draft by AFC South Squad
Despite all the hype that is surrounding former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, he isn't the only player to be coming out of USC. The Trojans are sending multiple players to the NFL Draft this season, including two of their top offensive weapons.
Wide receiver Tahj Washington is heading to the NFL Draft after a solid season with the Trojans. He has been projected to be taken toward the later stages of the draft but can still be a very valuable piece to whichever squad grabs him.
In a new mock draft by Josh Edwards of CBS, Washington is taken by the Tennessee Titans in the seventh round at pick No. 242. Tennessee needs help at the wide receiver position and Washington could provide them with some nice depth.
Last season for the Trojans, Washington put up 59 catches for 1,062 yards and eight touchdowns. He was a favorite pass-catcher for Williams and made his life much easier throughout the season.
This year's receiver class is loaded across the board, otherwise, Washington would likely be higher up in the rankings. He has a strong ability to get into open space well, something that prospective NFL teams will love.
Washington showed major promise this past season, even if the Trojans themselves weren't a very good football team. He played alongside other talented wide-outs, showing that he can still thrive around others.
'The Titans could be a good landing spot for him, especially considering that they will want to surround quarterback Will Levis with weapons. Washington should be able to carve out a nice role for himself in the NFL and the USC faithful will be rooting for him the entire way.
