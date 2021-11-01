Twitter Reacts To USC WR Drake London's Season Ending Ankle Injury

Drake London is out for the rest of the 2021 season.

USC wide receiver Drake London suffered a season ending ankle fracture on Saturday night against the Arizona Wildcats. Interim head coach Donte Williams confirmed the news to reporters on Sunday night via zoom.

London is arguably one of the best wide receivers in the nation and the Trojans' top target. Finishing his 2021 campaign with 88 receptions, 1,084 yards, and seven touchdowns, London has had an unprecedented season in only 10 games.

Many were devastated over the news and took to social media to share their thoughts. Here are their reactions:

USC WR Kyle Ford

USC RB Vavae Malepeai

Director of Recruiting Strategy USC Marshall Cherrington

Media Reacts:

*This article will be updated*

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube