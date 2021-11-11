Former Pac-12 Coach Jim Mora Jr. Hired By UConn

The University of Connecticut announced the hiring of Jim Mora Jr. as their next head football coach on November 11.

Former UCLA head coach Jim Mora Jr. was named head coach of the University of Connecticut on Thursday, November 11.

The university announced the news in a press release.

"Jim L. Mora, has been named as the next head football coach of the University of Connecticut, as announced by director of athletics on Thursday, November 11. Mora will become the 32nd head coach in the program's history, which dates back to 1896.

Mora will be designated as an assistant coach through the end of the 2021 UConn football season, allowing for him to carry out various duties, including recruiting responsibilities, through November 27. Mora will officially begin his tenure as head football coach on November 28."

Mora previously served as head coach for the UCLA Bruins for six seasons and was relieved of his duties in 2017. He compiled a 46-30 overall record, and led the Bruins to four bowl games and a Pac-12 South title in 2013.

Prior to his stint in Southern California, Mora coached in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks.

UConn announced the firing of former head coach Randy Edsall on September 5, 2021. Athletic director David Benedict made the decision following the teams brutal 45-0 loss to Fresno State in their season opener.

"Upon further reflection by both Randy and I, and after having the opportunity to visit with Randy today, we are both in agreement that it is in the best interest of our student-athletes to have a new voice leading UConn football," Benedict said in a press release.

UConn currently holds a 1-8 overall record this season, with three games left on their schedule.

