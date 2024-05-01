USC Football: Undrafted DT Earns Camp Invite From AFC South Club
Former USC Trojans defensive tackle Kyon Barrs has earned an invite to rookie minicamp with the Tennessee Titans on a tryout basis after going undrafted this year, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. Barrs will look to make an impression on the Titans after playing five years of college football, spending four at Arizona before coming to USC for the 2023 season.
The 6-foot-2, 290-pound DT posted 18 tackles in 2023, and 120 total in his career. His best collegiate season came in 2021 with the Wildcats when he had 33 tackles and five sacks.
Barrs will have an uphill battle to earn a spot on an NFL roster and see game action. While going undrafted always makes it tougher for prospects to earn a shot, he will also have to do well during his tryout to potentially stay with the team through training camp and the preseason.
He is one several Trojans getting a shot at making their NFL dreams come true this year. The Trojans saw seven of their players get drafted this year, with Caleb Williams leading the way as he got drafted by the Chicago Bears with the first overall pick. Along with the players drafted, at least three other Trojans — Christian Roland-Wallace, Austin Jones, and Justin Dedich — have agreed to terms with an NFL team as an undrafted free agent.
