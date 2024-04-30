USC Football: Star Chicago WR Gets Honest About New Teammate Caleb Williams
Former USC football quarterback Caleb Williams will get to play alongside a trio of good receivers upon entering the NFL in D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and fellow rookie Rome Odunze. Prior to getting drafted first overall by the Chicago Bears, Williams already had met with his future receivers when the four worked out together in Los Angeles.
From pre-draft workouts, Moore already began establishing chemistry with Williams, as the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback demonstrated his anticipation.
"The anticipation is there," Moore said before the draft, via Sam Frost of The Mirror. "You can tell he’s expecting us to be open at a certain time, so that’s going to be one of the things that’s better. So I’ve just got to be on the same page with him going forward. It could be fast or it could take some time. I’m hoping it’s fast, though."
Moore also acknowledged the leadership he already saw from Williams during their workout.
"It was cool [being around Williams]," Moore said. "He was laid-back, but when he had to speak up, he spoke up and asked questions and everything that you expect out of a leader at the quarterback position. I was happy about that."
It's great for the Bears to have Williams and his receivers already developing a rapport, especially now that they are officially teammates. These four will form much of the core for Chicago's offense in the years to come, and could be the key for the Bears to finally have a great passing offense.
Chicago has been deprived of greatness at the quarterback position for decades, and Williams is expected to change that. By developing relationships and working with his star receivers, he'll be in a good position to achieve the lefty expectations facing him. It certainly doesn't hurt either that he's playing with a trio of receivers that all went for over 1,200 yards in 2023. With these pieces in place and the relationships forming, Williams appears to be in a great position to succeed.
