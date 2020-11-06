USC vs. ASU: Week 1 Game Predictions

The USC Trojans will host the Arizona State Sun Devils at home on Saturday and this matchup will likely set the tone for both teams for the 2020 season. You have arguably two of the best quarterbacks in the Pac12, Kedon Slovis (USC) and Jayden Daniels (ASU). And fans will see these two QB's compete against one another for the first time in 2020.

Both quarterbacks are sophomores and are coming off of hot seasons in 2019. Slovis had the highest completion percentage of any freshman QB last year sitting at 71.9% while Daniels ended the season with a 60.7% rate.

Both QB’s have talented offenses supporting them. ASU lost two of their best receivers to the NFL this season, thus Daniels will have to find new play makers on the field like returning (WR) Frank Darby.

USC WILL WIN IF:

The Trojans will come out with a W if the defensive line can create solid pressure early and stay on Jayden Daniels throughout the game. Daniels had a 17:2 touchdown to interception ratio last season and is expected to keep his throwing game strong.

When it comes to offense, USC needs to run the ball to win the game. Slovis has a fire-arm, he can complete passes and hit his targets, however offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, still plans to run the football. Harrell claims that we will definitely see more running plays this season.

The USC offense seems established, hyped and ready to take on this season. If they keep the momentum up tomorrow morning, the Trojans will likely pull away with a win.

USC WILL LOSE IF:

November 7th will be the first chance the public gets to witness Todd Orlando and Graham Harrell's play calling in 2020. If the Sun Devils defense can navigate Harrell’s offense early, USC could find themselves in some trouble. ASU’s defense is full of talent and depth with some physical playmakers on their roster. If USC's O line can execute smart blocks and provide protection and time for Slovis, the Trojans should be in a good position. However, if they fail to do so, ASU could find themselves leading on the score board.

Regardless, we can surely expect this to be a tough, close, and exciting game. Both offenses are expected to create waves and execute some exploding plays.

SI All Trojans Predicts: USC 37 - ASU 34

“You are going to see two of the best quarterbacks in the country right off the bat on a national stage”(Helton). Finally, the Pac12 is back, and we are ready for some college football!

According to Sportsline as of November 5, USC is favored to win with the spread set at 10.5. The over/under for the game is 57.5.

