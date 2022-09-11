Skip to main content
USC fans invade Stanford Stadium: Are there more Trojans' fans than Cardinal fans?

USC fans have traveled in large numbers to the Bay Area

The apathy is clearly gone from the USC football fan base. 

After a tough four-year stretch that saw USC fall from football's elite, Lincoln Riley has energized Trojans' fans. And that energy is on full display Saturday at Stanford Stadium where USC fans have taken over. 

In their first road game of the Riley era, USC fans have traveled in large numbers to Palo Alto. By most first-hand accounts, USC fans occupy at least 60-percent of the stadium. 

Here's a look at the USC takeover:

