USC Football: Former Trojans QB Loses Battle To Be Starter at New School Heading Into Season
Malachi Nelson’s high school resume suggested that he would go on to have a decorated four years in college. However, his first two seasons have not matched up to the hype surrounding Nelson’s name. As a unanimous five-star recruit, listed as ESPN’s No. 1 recruit in the nation in the Class of 2023, it was expected that Nelson would see minutes on the field immediately.
The California native was honored as the 2022 Gatorade California Player of the Year. As a high school senior, he was named a 2023 Under Armour All-American and a 2023 Polynesian Bowl All-Star.
Nelson, who initially committed to Oklahoma, chose to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. The former Los Alamitos High School quarterback was stuck in the shadows of Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams, who also was drafted first overall in the 2023 NFL draft. Nelson’s limited minutes were likely to increase following Williams’ departure from the team, but Nelson chose to transfer to Boise State the following season.
He redshirted his freshman season after only appearing in one game with the Trojans. In his singular game, Nelson went 1-for-3 for no yards against San Jose State on August 26, 2023. Redshirting left Nelson with all four years of NCAA eligibility remaining as he headed to Idaho.
Nelson’s primary competitor for the starting quarterback position was redshirt sophomore Maddux Madsen. Last season, the two-time Mountain West Freshman of the Week made one start and appeared in nine games with the Broncos. Madsen threw 1,191 passing yards and nine touchdowns along with running for 120 yards and two scores.
Nelson’s transfer to Boise State was reported in January. The pair of quarterbacks have been competing for the starting role since then. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported via X that Madsen was named Boise’s starting quarterback for the Broncos’ season opener against Georgia Southern on Aug. 31, meaning Nelson will likely serve as Boise State’s second-string quarterback.
Considering that ESPN listed Nelson as a five-star recruit and Madsen as a three-star recruit, it is surprising that Madsen was able to claim the starting position over Nelson. However, Madsen's two extra seasons of experience at Boise State could have played a role in the decision.
Both Nelson and Madsen are relatively new to the collegiate football scene. While Nelson is entering his second season, Maden is starting his third college season. This means the competition between the duo will likely prevail for many seasons.